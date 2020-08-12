1/1
JOHN TSOCHEFF
John Tsocheff

94, passed suddenly August 6, 2020 at his son's home in Florida. Born in Massillon, Ohio, of Balkan immigrants, John learned to speak six languages and, as a boy, served as a translator for his community. A patriot, John was a World War II Navy Veteran and active member of the American Legion Post 221 for 75 years where he proudly established and maintained the John Tsocheff Military Museum. Following his military service, John had a 50 year career at Ohio Bell.

Preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and son, Lee Roy. John is survived by his son, Terry (Harriet); seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. John spent his last years living in Central Florida with his son and daughter-in-law, enjoying the warm weather, natural resources and especially the Florida clouds.

An avid harmonica player, John is serenading the angels. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Tsocheff Military Museum at American Legion Post 221, 427 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646.

www.americanlegion221.org

Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home, 352-343-4444

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations
226 East Burleigh Boulevard
Tavares, FL 32778
(352) 343-4444
