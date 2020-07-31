1/1
JOHN VINCENT "VINNIE" PRICE
John Vincent "Vinnie" Price

age 63 of Louisville, passed away Saturday evening after an extended illness. Vinnie was preceded in death by his mother, Louise (Pasquale) Price and father, James Price. He was the owner of Vinnie's Bar on 12th St. in Canton for many years. He played for the Canton Bulldogs semi-pro football team and also played fumbleball for many years. He loved music and playing the drums.

He is survived by his children: Jonathan Price, Danielle Price, Tabitha Price; ex-wife and best friend, Michelle Diano; grandsons, Brantley, Pirstin and one on the way. He is also survived by two special aunts, special cousins, roommate Mike; and his dog, Coco.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 4 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the nurses and doctors at Summa Health Care and special nurse Katie.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
AUG
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
