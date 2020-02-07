|
John W. Jones
age 85 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living. He was born October 11, 1934, in Zanesville the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth (Curtis) Jones. John retired from the Massillon Evening Independent after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Herman. John enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing, and farming. He enjoyed watching the Browns and never missed an Indian's game.
John is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Earl and Debra Jones and Steve and Robin Jones; daughter, Terri Schoeppner, sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Don) Enochs; brothers-in-law, Edward (Ramona) Houck and John Houck, and numerous nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren: Brandi (Chris), Amanda, Danielle (Paul), John, Lindsay, Steven (Holly), Alexis and Anthony; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Jones; sister, Diane; sister-in-law, Tuti Houck; son-in-law, Walt Schoeppner Jr.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St. N.E., at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dale Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow the service in Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
