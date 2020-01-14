Home

John W. Nussbaum


1942 - 2020
John W. Nussbaum Obituary
John W. Nussbaum

age 77, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. Born on Nov. 10, 1942 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Frank L. and Marie G. (Drage) Nussbaum, he was a life resident of Dalton. John was owner and operator of DDF Enterprises, specializing in auto restoration since 1995, and had previously farmed the family farm for many years. John also had a love and dedication for the dog training sport that extended for almost 50 years having worked with police K-9, and many other dog enthusiasts. He was always eager to help anyone that asked. John had a passion for antique cars which turned into a lifelong profession and business on the farm.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie; sons, John (Cynthia) Nussbaum of Rittman, Ohio, Zachary (Julie) Nussbaum of Dalton; grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Renee, Lorraine, John; other family and many friends.

Private services with interment at Dalton Cemetery will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH, 44708. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
