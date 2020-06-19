John W. Rapp
97, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1923 in Piketon, Ohio. He retired from Republic Steel after 31 years of service. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a man of faith and attended Senecaville Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and finding ginseng roots. John was well known for making hiking sticks and canes from Saguara Cactus wood.
He was preceded in death by his son David Rapp; step son William Slane; four sisters; and two brothers. John is survived by his loving wife, Agatha A. Rapp; step-children Robert (Lewanna) Slane, Christine (Mike) Reeder, April Bice, Brian Slane; many grandchildren; sister Linda Jane Pase; brothers Dean Rapp, and Dale (Nyda) Rapp; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where PRIVATE services will be held at 1:00 PM due to social distancing. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. Celebration of life after funeral at The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. Beach. City, Ohio 44608
The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
97, passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1923 in Piketon, Ohio. He retired from Republic Steel after 31 years of service. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a man of faith and attended Senecaville Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and finding ginseng roots. John was well known for making hiking sticks and canes from Saguara Cactus wood.
He was preceded in death by his son David Rapp; step son William Slane; four sisters; and two brothers. John is survived by his loving wife, Agatha A. Rapp; step-children Robert (Lewanna) Slane, Christine (Mike) Reeder, April Bice, Brian Slane; many grandchildren; sister Linda Jane Pase; brothers Dean Rapp, and Dale (Nyda) Rapp; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where PRIVATE services will be held at 1:00 PM due to social distancing. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. Celebration of life after funeral at The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. Beach. City, Ohio 44608
The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.