John W. RappCalling hours will be held Monday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where PRIVATE services will be held at 1:00 PM due to social distancing. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. Celebration of life after funeral at The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. Beach. City, Ohio 44608The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.Reed, 330-477-6721