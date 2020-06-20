John W. Rapp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Rapp

Calling hours will be held Monday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where PRIVATE services will be held at 1:00 PM due to social distancing. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. Celebration of life after funeral at The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. Beach. City, Ohio 44608

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
01:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved