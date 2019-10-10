|
|
|
John W.
Stergiades, PhD
Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th Street NW, Canton OH 44709 with Fr. Nicholas Gamvas, Fr. Jerry Hall and Fr. Peter Metallinos officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Canton, Ohio, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, Ohio, Bahas Scholarship Fund or Retikas Scholarship Fund, both Scholarship Funds are through Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
His sparkle will be with
us always.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019