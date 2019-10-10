Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
251 25th Street NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
251 25th Street NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stergiades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Stergiades Ph.D.


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
John W. Stergiades Ph.D. Obituary
John W.

Stergiades, PhD

Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday October 11, 2019 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th Street NW, Canton OH 44709 with Fr. Nicholas Gamvas, Fr. Jerry Hall and Fr. Peter Metallinos officiating. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Canton, Ohio, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, Ohio, Bahas Scholarship Fund or Retikas Scholarship Fund, both Scholarship Funds are through Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

His sparkle will be with

us always.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.