John W. Sterling
age 71 formerly of Homasassa, Fla., passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on Sept. 21, 1947 in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Alfred and Esther (Forgotch) Sterling. John served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired truck driver. He was also an avid fisherman. John was one of seventeen children. He is survived by his son, Tad (Beth) Sterling; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours or services at this time. Interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019