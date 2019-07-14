|
John "Jack" Wadsworth
Age 75 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Friday July 5, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1943 in Canton to the late John and Dorothy (Brenner) Wadsworth. Jack was a 1961 graduate of Canton McKinley Senior High School, and graduated with an Associate's degree in arts from Wright College in 1981. He was a singer, actor, and dance choreographer in New York City, Chicago, and Canton. He was a choreographer for the Miss Ohio and Miss America pageants, performer and panelist on the Phil Donahue Show, choreographer and performer in many musicals. Jack owned his own dance studio, worked with and taught many television and movie personalities.
He is survived by daughters, Nichelle (Jeffry) Wadsworth and Katrina Ruma; grandchildren Alicia, Andrea, Nicholas, and Domenic, great-granddaughter, Addison; sisters, Tawny (Lewis) Kellicker and Kathy Wadsworth; brothers, Denny, Rodney, and Randy Wadsworth; many nieces and nephews; his partner, Karen Colwell, and her children Terri and Charles.
A memorial gather will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Tam O'Shanter Park Shelter (5055 Hills and Dales Road NW Canton, OH 44708). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019