John Wayne Kelley, Sr.
75, passed away on June 26, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1943 the son of the late John and Mae Eva Kelley. John retired from Akro Rubber Company. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing. John had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love of his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Kelley; sons: Duane Addy, Carlos Alexander Kelley, Eric Kelley, John Blasingame, and Anthony D. Edison; and brothers: Charles Kelley, Jerry Kelley, and Danny Kelley.
John is survived by his loving family, children: Johnetta Johnson, Eva Kelley, Shawona Burns, Anthony Degraffenried, LaSonia Kelley, Sue Anne (Johnny) Duncan, John Kelley, Jr., and Shirlina Kelley; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings: Willie Gene Kelley, Ernestine Williams, Perry (Patricia) Kelley, Geneva (Isaiah) Robinson, Mary Jane (Joe) Ward, and Janice White; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Reed
Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL), 705 Raff Rd. S.W., where services will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Elder Beverly Williams officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019