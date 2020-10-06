1/1
JOHN WILLIAM SWIGER
John William Swiger

John W. Swiger, 62 of Canton, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, from complication with Covid -19. He was born April 6, 1958 in Akron, Ohio, and grew up in Uniontown, Ohio. A graduate of Lake High School.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Hooks and grandchild. Brothers, Daniel and Cyndi Swiger of Mason, WV, and Nelson and Darlene Swiger of Atwater, Ohio. As well as, four nieces and eight great nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, Roger W. and Norma May Swiger.

His ashes will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
