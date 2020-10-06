John William Swiger



John W. Swiger, 62 of Canton, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, from complication with Covid -19. He was born April 6, 1958 in Akron, Ohio, and grew up in Uniontown, Ohio. A graduate of Lake High School.



He is survived by his daughter, Kristin Hooks and grandchild. Brothers, Daniel and Cyndi Swiger of Mason, WV, and Nelson and Darlene Swiger of Atwater, Ohio. As well as, four nieces and eight great nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, Roger W. and Norma May Swiger.



His ashes will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store