Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
JOHN WILLIAM WIENKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WILLIAM WIENKE


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN WILLIAM WIENKE Obituary
John William Wienke

age 90, of Massillon, passed away on March 21, 2019. He was born on

August 8, 1928, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to the late Ekke and Althea (Williams) Wienke. He proudly served his country for five years in the United States Navy. John was graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Floriculture and later worked for Yoder Brothers of Barberton in sales and as a consultant. He was a member of the Church of the Lakes.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Schneider; his brother, Richard Wienke and his stepson, Daniel Houston. John married Rev. Barbara Dowell Houston on October 8, 1995, and they shared 23 loving years together. John will be deeply missed by Barbara; children: Steven (Norma) Wienke, David (Patricia) Wienke, James (Madge) Wienke, James (Cathy) Houston, Jr., Jane (Ronald) Fetrow, Judy (Bryan) Sexton and David (Heather) Houston; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. A service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Bryan George officiating. A private inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Green, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
