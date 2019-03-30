John William Wienke



age 90, of Massillon, passed away on March 21, 2019. He was born on



August 8, 1928, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to the late Ekke and Althea (Williams) Wienke. He proudly served his country for five years in the United States Navy. John was graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Floriculture and later worked for Yoder Brothers of Barberton in sales and as a consultant. He was a member of the Church of the Lakes.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Schneider; his brother, Richard Wienke and his stepson, Daniel Houston. John married Rev. Barbara Dowell Houston on October 8, 1995, and they shared 23 loving years together. John will be deeply missed by Barbara; children: Steven (Norma) Wienke, David (Patricia) Wienke, James (Madge) Wienke, James (Cathy) Houston, Jr., Jane (Ronald) Fetrow, Judy (Bryan) Sexton and David (Heather) Houston; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. A service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Bryan George officiating. A private inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Green, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary