John William Wienke
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. A service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Bryan George officiating. A private inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Green, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Green, OH 44685.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019
