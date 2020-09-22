Johnnie D. (John) Hatfield



went home to be with the Lord peacefully on September 20, 2020. John Hatfield was a revered husband, father, grandfather ("papaw") and great grandfather. He was a hardworking military man, earning high honors in the Veteran's Hall of Fame (2015) for his service in the Army as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist. He also served his country in the National Guard. He was passionate about serving his community and did so as the President of the Canal Fulton Heritage Society and as a councilman and council president of Canal Fulton City Council. His contributions to Canal Fulton were too numerous to list.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Fowler S. and Eliza J. Hatfield; his son, David A. Hatfield; and seven sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ina L. Hatfield; his son, Michael D. (Deanna) Hatfield, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hatfield; grandchildren: Nicole, Michael L. (Courtney), Natalie, Chelsea and Haley Hatfield; great grandchildren: Lainey Hatfield and Nolan Wolfe.



Due to Covid concerns, the family will be holding a private funeral with full military honors. If you would like to pay your respects, the family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be made to Canal Fulton Baptist Church (11230 Lafayette Dr. NW, Canal Fulton.) Funeral arrangements entrusted to: House of Eberhardt



Funeral Home, New Franklin, Ohio 44319. (330) 644-5005



