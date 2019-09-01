|
|
Johnnie Edward Owens
58, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 25, 1960 in Canton, Ohio to the late Willie C. and Mavis Owens. He was a 1978 graduate of Glenoak High School. Johnnie served in the United States Marine Corp from November 1979 to November 1982 with an honorable discharge on Nov. 26, 1982. He was formerly employed by Stark County Sheriff Department, Hoover Company and JLG Powered Industrial and was currently employed by Sugardal.
Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Willie C. and Mavis Owens; brothers, Willie Lewis Owens Jr. and Gary James Owens; grandparents, Lovie and Pervie McLeod and Solomon and Novella Owens. Johnnie is survived by his children, Brandon Owens and twins, Isaac and Iesha Brooks; granddaughter, Branae Owens; brothers, Ronnie (Denise) Owens and Raymond Owens; sisters, Marezella (Robert) McCrary, Genevea Owens (Mark Beaumont) and special companion Rosalind Goins; special friends, Bruce Torrence and Ricky H. Harvey as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Life Church of God in Christ, 1104 Walnut Ave. NE Canton, Ohio 44704. Funeral servcies will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor John McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Reed Funeral Home or at GoFundMe C/O Johnnie Owens. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 1, 2019