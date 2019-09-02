|
Johnnie Edward Owens
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Life Church of God in Christ, 1104 Walnut Ave. NE Canton, Ohio 44704. Funeral servcies will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor John McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Reed Funeral Home or at GoFundMe C/O Johnnie Owens. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019