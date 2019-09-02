Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Life Church of God in Christ,
1104 Walnut Ave. NE
Canton, OH
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Life Church of God in Christ
1104 Walnut Ave. NE
Canton, OH
Johnnie Edward Owens

Johnnie Edward Owens Obituary
Johnnie Edward Owens

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Community Life Church of God in Christ, 1104 Walnut Ave. NE Canton, Ohio 44704. Funeral servcies will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor John McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Reed Funeral Home or at GoFundMe C/O Johnnie Owens. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 2, 2019
