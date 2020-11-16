1/1
JOHNNIE L. SEABOLT
Johnnie L. Seabolt

Age 56, of East Canton, died Friday, following a brief illness.

He is survived by the love of his life: Shelly McCray; sons: Johnnie Daugherty, Devin Sova; daughters: Christina Brinkley, Lucretia McCray, Alexandra (Larry) McGuire, Talina McCray, Jazzmin Daugherty; mother, Roberta Spencer; brothers: Darrell Seabolt, LeRoy (Janine) Seabolt, Jackie Seabolt; sisters, Sharon Wright, Cindy Seabolt; six step children and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Levi Seabolt; and brother, Eugene Seabolt.

Due to the pandemic private funeral services will be held in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Park. Personal condolences are invited on line at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
