Johnnie Ross Shirkey
1952 - 2020
Johnnie Ross Shirkey

Age 68, of Canton, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born April 2, 1952 in Beckley, W.Va., son to William C. Shirkey and the late, Dorothy (Stump) Shirkey. Johnnie was very proud of his 22 years of service in the United States Army.

In addition to his mother Dorothy, he is preceded in death by his two brothers, Terry D. (Brenda) Shirkey, Larry D. Shirkey and great grandson, Elijah. Survivors include his father, William; loving wife of nearly 49 years, Debra D. (Headley) Shirkey; children, Diane R. (James) Wallace, Stephanie L. (Charles) McClure, William L. (Melissa) Shirkey; nine grandchildren, Aaron, Heather, Jordan, Marissa, Cody, Kayla, Selena, Jesse, Aaliyah; great-grandchildren, Aariah, Addi, Damien, William; sister-in-law, Ruth Shirkey; nieces and nephew, Christina, Lisa, Sandra, Larry Jr., and Lyndsay as well as many friends also surviving.

Calling hours with social distancing guidelines being enforced will be held Tuesday from 3-4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Service following is private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to your local American Legion or VFW Post. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
