JOHNNY L. MCDONALD

JOHNNY L. MCDONALD Obituary
Johnny L.

McDonald

age 79 of Massillon, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

He worked for Miller Transfer.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Darlene McDonald, children, Darla Holmes and Stacy Long; grandchildren, Kevin Long Jr., Betty Jo Long, Savannah Long, and Heather Long, Amber, Natasha and Angel Long, Brittany Holmes and Jessica Holmes; sisters-in-law, Johanna Hollingsworth and Paula Mills; and his neighbors Cheryl Pennington and James Chittum.

Per his request, there will be no service. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
