Johnny Lee Gardner "H" 1941-2019
born on June 24, 1941 and went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019. He was born and raised in Union, Mississippi, where he attended Spring Hill Baptist Church and was baptized at a young age. He felt the need to leave school to work and help support his family. When he was a young adult he moved to Canton to be closer to his mother and siblings. He retired from the City of Canton Sanitation Department in 2003 following over 30 years of service.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Johnny Watley and Tressie Chambers; sister Alma Jean Mitchel and brother Joseph Davis Jr. He is survived by his wife Gloria (Moreland) Gardner; sisters: Priscilla Woods, Janet Davis and Kathy Davis; children: Clyde Moreland, Alfreda James, Pamela Brooks, Chelsa (Frank) Torres, Sharon Brooks, Lucretia Juma and Jermaine Hubbard; grandchildren: Joseph Moreland, Nicole Jackson, Deven Blyer, Frank Torres Jr., Shaelah Lopes, Antoine Miles, Jayvon King, Antoinette Moreland, Mareese Hyppolite, Makieya Hyppolite, Ja'Viontae Juma and Jazmin Juma; step granddaughter Samantha Minich; great-granddaughter Jewelianna Elizabeth Metzger; special friends, Cecil Frazier and James "Beedie" Townsley; former daughters-in-law Valerie Moreland and Jacquie Moreland; along with a host of many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
Johhny was a hard working man who loved his family and enjoyed life. The family would like to send a special thank you to Mercy Medical Center and The Pines Health Center for assisting during his time of need.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2019