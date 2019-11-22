|
Jon L. Filliez
Lansing, MI. Our loving husband, brother, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 73. Born Sept. 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio and attended Kent State University where he met and married his wife, Karen. After his service in the U.S. Air Force, Jon graduated from Rutgers University. Jon's job as an elevator consultant led them to Ohio, New Jersey, Missouri, Nebraska, and finally Michigan. He loved the Great Lake State when he loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid Junior Warden and active Officer of the Grand Ledge Masonic Lodge #179, a 33 member of the Scottish Rite, and member of the Grand Ledge Temple Board.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen; his brother, James (Joan); his children, Micah (Jamie) Filliez, and Emily Willinger; his 10 grandchildren: Eva (Joe) Cutler, Ida, Ana, Jon, Ethan, Caleb, and Logan Filliez, and Jacob, Brandon, and Noah Willinger; one great-granddaughter, Nova Mae Morgan.
Visitation is from 11:00 – 1:00 P.M. Monday with Memorial Service and Masonic Service at 1:00 P.M. Monday, Nov. 25, all in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Masonic Lodge #179 in memory of Jon. Friends may visit the guest book at:
www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Tiffany Funeral Home, 517-321-2211
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019