Jon M. Bardine
age 51, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after years of battling cancer. He most enjoyed spending time in his garage blacksmithing and working on projects, being kept company the entire time by his malamute, Moose. He was an avid fisherman, spending many an afternoon at the surrounding lakes.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Elaine Virden and stepfather, Robert Virden; sibling, Melissa Langfitt; daughter, Devon Morena and son-in-law, Matt Morena; son, Aaron Bardine; grandson and granddaughter, Mark, Delanie and Scarlet; nephews, Nathaniel and Jacob. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Samuel L. Bardine in 2006.
At Jon's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (www.lungcancerresearch.org).
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020