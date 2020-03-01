Home

Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Parish
Fairlawn, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
La Pizzaria
3656 Dressler Road, N.W
Canton, OH
JON R. STEFANIK Sr.


1948 - 2020
JON R. STEFANIK Sr. Obituary
Jon R. Stefanik, Sr.

went home to the Lord on February 19, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Raymond and Jacqueline Stefanik and spent his last years in Sarasota, FL, but he lived most of his life in Canton, Ohio, graduating from Glenwood High School in 1968. He studied turf management at Stark State before designing and building Rolling Green Golf Course in Jackson Township in the late 60's with his father Raymond, where he served as club pro for over 25 years. The proverbial renaissance man, Jon wore many hats over the course of his life – motocross racer, rock star (Jonnie Showboat), golf pro, stock car driver (known to his more fervent fans as "Johnny Race"), country musician (Johny Aull), blues harmonica virtuoso, sculptor, and part-time philosopher. But to his children, he was mostly just "Dad." He presided over what could be described as an unorthodox household, but it was nevertheless a household filled with an abundance of love, laughter and playfulness. A real life Edward Bloom, he captivated his children and their closest friends for years with fantastical stories of mischief and adventure. More often than not, these wild tales proved over time to be at least partly rooted in truth. Rest well, Big Fish.

Jon is preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and his brother, Ray, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; his sister, Judy (Jenner); his children: Jon, Jr., Matthew, Jeremy and Lisa (Eastwood); and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Hilary Parish in Fairlawn, Ohio, on Friday, March 13th. at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcomed to join family for a Celebration of Life to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13th., at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road, N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jon's honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020
