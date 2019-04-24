Home

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dellroy Church of the Nazarene
7 South Liberty Street
Dellroy, OH
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Dellroy Church of the Nazarene
7 South Liberty Street
Dellroy, OH
Jonathan Edward Minard


2004 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonathan Edward Minard Obituary
Memorial Services celebrating Jonathan's life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene, 7 South Liberty Street, Dellroy with Pastors Damon Spurgeon, Kenneth Ogg, and Scott Welch officiating. Following the service, a reception will be held in the Dellroy Community Hall. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 1:00 until time of services at 4:00 p.m. in the church. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
