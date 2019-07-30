Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Toth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Edward Toth


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Edward Toth Obituary
Jonathan Edward Toth

31, of Canton, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Va. on July 28, 1988 and was a dedicated employee of Canton Towing. Jonathan enjoyed four wheeling, fishing, golf and softball. He was a loving son, husband, father and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Georgianna Sue Au "GiGi"; and maternal great grandparents, George and Juanita Day. He leaves his wife, Jeannette Toth; sons, Jordan Scott Toth and DayKoda Toth; stepdaughter, Aubrey McCalla; step son, Colin Eggleston; mother, Falicia (Robert) Pitman; father, Glenn D. (Jennifer) Toth; sisters, Ashley Toth, Katrina Toth, Selena Shreve and Rolanda Cantu; brothers, Chad Goodwin, Houston Shreve and Perry Shreve; paternal grandparents, Edward and Cynthia Toth; step brothers, Garrett Kornacki and Fletcher Gray; step sister, Sarah Toth; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; brother-in-law, Ronnie Kniffen; sister-in-law, Jessica Kniffen and mother-in-law, Susan Carter.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with funeral services to follow on Thursday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to benefit his children. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now