|
|
Jonathan Edward Toth
31, of Canton, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Va. on July 28, 1988 and was a dedicated employee of Canton Towing. Jonathan enjoyed four wheeling, fishing, golf and softball. He was a loving son, husband, father and friend to many. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Georgianna Sue Au "GiGi"; and maternal great grandparents, George and Juanita Day. He leaves his wife, Jeannette Toth; sons, Jordan Scott Toth and DayKoda Toth; stepdaughter, Aubrey McCalla; step son, Colin Eggleston; mother, Falicia (Robert) Pitman; father, Glenn D. (Jennifer) Toth; sisters, Ashley Toth, Katrina Toth, Selena Shreve and Rolanda Cantu; brothers, Chad Goodwin, Houston Shreve and Perry Shreve; paternal grandparents, Edward and Cynthia Toth; step brothers, Garrett Kornacki and Fletcher Gray; step sister, Sarah Toth; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; brother-in-law, Ronnie Kniffen; sister-in-law, Jessica Kniffen and mother-in-law, Susan Carter.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with funeral services to follow on Thursday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to benefit his children. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019