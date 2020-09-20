Jonathan F. Morrish
age 25 of Jackson Township, passed away unexpectedly in Columbus, OH Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born September 26, 1994 in Canton, Ohio to Tom and Karen Morrish. Jonathan was a graduate of Jackson High School, Class of 2013, and Kent State University, Class of 2018, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Marketing with a minor in Finance. Jonathan's greatest joy came from engaging people in conversations. He lit up the room with his great smile, sense of humor, energy, and laugh. People were drawn to him because of his magnetic personality. He was good natured, selfless, reliable and hard working. His passions were exercising, artwork, boating, and most definitely food! He was a loyal and genuine person who was there for his friends, family, and co-workers. There was no truer friend than Jon. He will forever be missed.
He was preceded in death by his Grandfather Richard Corbit. He is survived by his parents Tom and Karen Morrish, Grandparents Larry and Verna Morrish of Marysville, MI, Grandmother Shirley Corbit of North Canton, OH, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Jonathan's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 26th at First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th St NW, Canton, OH 44709 with Pastor Dan Hanson officiating. Calling hours are from 5-7pm Friday, September 25th at the Church and 10-11am Saturday prior to the Funeral. The family requests social distancing be respected as best as possible and that guests bring their own masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenbeigh, Rock Creek, OH or Gideons International. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/canton-oh/jonathan-morrish-9356422
Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.