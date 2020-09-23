1/
Jonathan F. Morrish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan F.

Morrish

A celebration of Jonathan's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 26th at First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th St NW, Canton, OH 44709 with Pastor Dan Hanson officiating. Calling hours are from 5-7pm Friday, September 25th at the Church and 10-11am Saturday prior to the Funeral. The family requests social distancing be respected as best as possible and that guests bring their own masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenbeigh, Rock Creek, OH or Gideons International. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/canton-oh/jonathan-morrish-9356422 to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are entrusted to Karlo Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved