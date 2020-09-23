Or Copy this URL to Share

Morrish



Jonathan F.MorrishA celebration of Jonathan's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 26th at First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th St NW, Canton, OH 44709 with Pastor Dan Hanson officiating. Calling hours are from 5-7pm Friday, September 25th at the Church and 10-11am Saturday prior to the Funeral. The family requests social distancing be respected as best as possible and that guests bring their own masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenbeigh, Rock Creek, OH or Gideons International. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/canton-oh/jonathan-morrish-9356422 to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are entrusted to Karlo Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

