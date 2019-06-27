Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Benders Food & Spirits
Massillon, OH
JONATHAN R. ARNOLD


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JONATHAN R. ARNOLD Obituary
Jonathan R. Arnold

69, of Massillon, passed away quietly just after last call Saturday morning, June 22, 2019. Born in Canton on July 23, 1949, a son to the late Loris and Elizabeth Arnold, Jon graduated from Massillon Washington High School and had worked at various jobs with several area businesses. He had a restless heart and an artist's soul that found peace in music. To that end, he was a gifted musician who played and taught guitar. Jon had a quiet nature, lived modestly and "traveled light;" but he also enjoyed the company of close friends, conversation on a variety of subjects, traveling and music. He made a hobby of collecting things that caught his eye and fired his imagination – ordinary and not so ordinary things that had significance and value often known only to him.

Jon's passing will be marked with a celebration of his life hosted by his friends at Benders Food & Spirits in Massillon, from 2-4:00 P.M. on Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019 - the Sunday before his birthday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com





330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
