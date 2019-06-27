|
Jonathan R. Arnold
69, of Massillon, passed away quietly just after last call Saturday morning, June 22, 2019. Born in Canton on July 23, 1949, a son to the late Loris and Elizabeth Arnold, Jon graduated from Massillon Washington High School and had worked at various jobs with several area businesses. He had a restless heart and an artist's soul that found peace in music. To that end, he was a gifted musician who played and taught guitar. Jon had a quiet nature, lived modestly and "traveled light;" but he also enjoyed the company of close friends, conversation on a variety of subjects, traveling and music. He made a hobby of collecting things that caught his eye and fired his imagination – ordinary and not so ordinary things that had significance and value often known only to him.
Jon's passing will be marked with a celebration of his life hosted by his friends at Benders Food & Spirits in Massillon, from 2-4:00 P.M. on Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019 - the Sunday before his birthday.
