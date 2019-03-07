Home

Jonathan Ross Richards In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Jonathan - Ross -

Richards

3/7/1981 - 8/7/2003



He would have been 38 today; but instead he's forever 22. Time has brought the warmth of good memories; but, in an instant the pain of sorrow rises up intensely. The hurt never goes away, we never forget, we will never get "over it." It's grief that we would want others to

understand: but hopefully will never know.

We hurt much because

we loved much.



Loving You Always

& Forever,

Mom & Dad, Jenn,

Dan & Family,

Scott & Sons.

5691 Days
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
