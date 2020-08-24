Joni G. Kleinhenz
Age 65, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, August, 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Canton, Ohio on March 05, 1955 to the late Howard and Dorothy (Brost) Kinsinger. She was a 1973 graduate of Lincoln High School. She married Paul Kleinhenz on June 22, 1974 and they shared 46 years together.
Joni is survived by her husband, Paul; her children, Matthew, Stephen (Lauressa), Lisa (Brian) and Andrew; her grandchildren, Nick, Amber, Kelsee, Morgan, Kaden and Mason; her great-grandchildren, Payton, Paisley, Gracie, and Laylaa; her sisters, Connie (Scott), Fonda (Chuck) and her brother, Rodney and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Joni's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Donations in Joni's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and masks are required.
