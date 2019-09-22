|
Jose Carlos Vazquez, Jr.
age 88 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on September 14, 2019 in Canton. Jose was born on February 11, 1931 in Canton, Ohio to Jose and Rosario Vazquez. He graduated from Timken Vocational High School and from the Cleveland Institute of Art where he was also taught classes in advertising. He joined the US Army and served in the Psychological Warfare Department. He founded Jose Vazquez & Associates, Inc. in 1972. He was the runner up in the National Annual Tuberculosis Christmas Seal Design contest and won the Best in Show Award at the Canton Museum Winter Art Show.
Jose was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon, the Canton Art Museum, the Canton Artists League, and the Massillon Art Museum, as well as the Sons of Herman, the Massillon VFW, and the Canton Eagles. He was an artist, an avid golfer, loved to play bridge and had a special way of enriching the lives of those around him. He was a great listener, had a fantastic sense of humor and cared deeply for those he loved.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Dolores Vazquez. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Ungashick-Vazquez, his children, Carl (Lisa) Vazquez, Sharon (Kenny Boily) Ungashick, and Marko (Melissa) Ungashick, grandchildren Kyle (Kayla) Vazquez, Alexys Vazquez, Gillian Boily, Livi Boily, John Boily, Sam Ungashick, and Lydia "Lulu" Ungashick, great granddaughter, Oliva Vazquez, and twin brother Carlos (Karen) Vazquez.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Internment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff of Bethany Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Vets at www.dav.org or 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Condolences may be made to https://www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019