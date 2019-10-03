Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Vazquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Carlos Vazquez Jr.

Send Flowers
Jose Carlos Vazquez Jr. Obituary
Jose Carlos Vazquez, Jr.

Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Internment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff of Bethany Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Vets at www.dav.org or 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Condolences may be made to

https://www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.