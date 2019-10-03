|
Jose Carlos Vazquez, Jr.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Internment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff of Bethany Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Vets at www.dav.org or 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
https://www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019