Joseph A. Hoffman



Age 89, of Massillon passed away July 2, 2019 while in hospice care. Joe was born March 5, 1930 in Hanoverton, Ohio to the late John & Anna (Richwise) Hoffman. Joe was honorably discharged from the Air Force. He retired as an engineer for the Norfolk & Western Rail Road. He was the second youngest of twelve. Joe's family and friends were 'Cadillac' to him.



Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia 'Bonnie' (Knouse) Hoffman with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. They have six children, Denny (Deanne) Hoffman, Daniel (Carol Kline) Hoffman, Joseph (Kris) Hoffman II, Mary 'Polly' (John) Hoffman, Kenny (Linda) Hoffman & Stacy (Tim) Papp. There are eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, his pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Joseph Cemetery Memorial Fund. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 5, 2019