Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joseph A. Hoffman Obituary
Joseph A.

Hoffman

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, his pastor Fr. Raymond Paul will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. Saturday until the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Joseph Cemetery Memorial Fund. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019
