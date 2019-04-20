Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kostka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. "Comanche" Kostka


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph A. "Comanche" Kostka Obituary
Joseph A. "Comanche" Kostka

1929-2019

Age 90, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday April 17, 2019 in his home. He was born March 12, 1929 in Weirton, W.Va. to the late Joseph and Mary Kostka. He was a Korean War Army veteran. Joseph retired from DeVille Lumber Company after 40 years of service and was a self-employed furniture and cabinet maker.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Kostka; three sisters, Jenny Kostka, Catherine Meola and Stella Bednarczyk. Joseph is survived by his wife, Josephine D. (Grohl) to whom he was married 65 years; three children, Kathy (Dennis) Chase, Joseph "Mike" (Kathy) Kostka and Tammy (Ed) Hamilton; six grandchildren, Dustin, Evan, Kaitlyn, Eric, Angela and Garrett; seven great-grandchildren, Braxton, Beckham, Blakelyn, Logan, Mary, Zac and Galvin.

Funeral services will be Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor L. Scott Bacon officiating. Burial with military honors in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now