|
|
Joseph A. "Comanche" Kostka
1929-2019
Age 90, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday April 17, 2019 in his home. He was born March 12, 1929 in Weirton, W.Va. to the late Joseph and Mary Kostka. He was a Korean War Army veteran. Joseph retired from DeVille Lumber Company after 40 years of service and was a self-employed furniture and cabinet maker.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Anthony Kostka; three sisters, Jenny Kostka, Catherine Meola and Stella Bednarczyk. Joseph is survived by his wife, Josephine D. (Grohl) to whom he was married 65 years; three children, Kathy (Dennis) Chase, Joseph "Mike" (Kathy) Kostka and Tammy (Ed) Hamilton; six grandchildren, Dustin, Evan, Kaitlyn, Eric, Angela and Garrett; seven great-grandchildren, Braxton, Beckham, Blakelyn, Logan, Mary, Zac and Galvin.
Funeral services will be Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor L. Scott Bacon officiating. Burial with military honors in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019