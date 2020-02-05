|
Joseph A. Mysza
97, of Jackson Township, passed away on February 2, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1922 in Orient, Pa. to the late Adolph and Josephine (Drabik) Mysza. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and landed on the beaches of Normandy. He served in the 961st Field Artillery Battalion and earned 4 Bronze Stars. He married the love of his life, Maryann Hain, on August 29, 1946 and they shared 73 years wonderful together. Joe retired from Union Drawn, a division of Republic Steel, as Senior Manager and had over 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon for many years, as well as the Knights of Columbus and the Massillon VFW Post 3124. His dedication to his family was something to be admired. His contagious smile and glowing presence was always apparent when he was with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were his pride and joy. Everyone that knew Joe loved him for his kind-hearted and honest personality.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Maryann; sons, Joseph (Margareta) Mysza and Jeffrey Mysza; grandchildren, Ryan (Kelly Sutton) Mysza, Jenna (Joe) Tornabene and Derek (Tyler) Mysza; great-grandchildren, Luke, Brooke, Cale and Cooper; and sisters, Dolores Fiffick, Agnes Kobzowicz, and Mary Stanish.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Robert Mysza; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mysza; siblings, Anna Waltz, Julia Florkevich, Elizabeth Flak, Frank Mysza, Thomas Mysza and Adolph Mysza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph in Massillon. Calling hours will take place at 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 at the church. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where military rites will be rendered.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020