Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Joseph Stanley
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Joseph A. Stanley


age 87, of Massillon, died Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 27, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to the late Joseph A. and Maris M. (James) Stanley. After graduating from Jackson High School (Class of 1950), he worked as Project Manager and Estimator at Gibbons-Grable Construction Co., Vice President of Oakes Construction Co., and then at Freeman Construction Co.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eldest son, Joseph R. Stanley and middle son, Mark A. Stanley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou Stanley; a son, Thomas J. Stanley; grandchildren, Michael Stanley (Tiffany), Rachel Victor, Sarah Krakora (Neal); great-grandchildren, Foster Stanley, Keegan Stanley, Lucy Victor, Monica Victor, Betsy Victor; and a sister, Dolores Wise.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019
