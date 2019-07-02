|
Joseph Atlee Freshley
80, of Alliance journeyed home to be with the Lord Saturday June 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Joe was born 12/25/1938 in Homeworth, Ohio to the late Atlee and
Violet (Wyss) Freshley. Joe touched many lives whether it was driving school bus,
delivering Meals on Wheels or volunteering at Alliance Community Hospital. He
retired from American Steel Foundaries after 30 years and worked various jobs during his retirement. Joe supported several charities, was a member at Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church and attended First United Presbyterian Church of Alliance. He was a member of the Push Rods, enjoyed classic cars, and was an avid Indians and Buckeyes fan. He loved God and his family completely. He served his church with pride and was loved by many. No matter what role he was playing, Dad, Grandpa, "Popie", Great-Grandpa, brother, uncle, or friend he gave his all.
Joe leaves behind 3 daughters, Jodi (Steve) Snyder of Alliance, Tonya, (Jeff) Brown of Knoxville, Tennessee and Robyn "Bird", (Doug) Moore of Canton, grandchildren, Kevin Fisher, Becky Hostetler, Joe Lanham, Haley (Christopher) Lynch, Sammie (David) Courtney, TJ Snyder, and Trey Steigerwald, sisters, Eleanor Carver of Beloit, and Elaine, (Ronnie) Wagner of Homeworth, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by Ellen (Mylar) Freshley, mother of his girls, and 3 brothers, Jim, John and Jan Freshley.
A memorial service will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church in Homeworth, Ohio. Family will receive guests at 10 am with the service at 11am. In lieu of flowers family requests memorial donations be sent to Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church or First United Presbyterian Church of Alliance. Arrangements by Dean's Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.deansfuneralhome.com.
Deans Funeral Home
330-938-2744
Published in The Repository on July 2, 2019