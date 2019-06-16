Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Catholic Church
JOSEPH B. "BARNEY" KISTNER


1928 - 2019
JOSEPH B. "BARNEY" KISTNER Obituary
Joseph B. "Barney" Kistner

age 91, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Born in Dayton, he had lived in North Canton since 1968; and was a retired salesman. "Barney" was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton), St. Paul's Men's Club, North Canton YMCA and a World War II Marine Corps Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, golf, sports, playing cards, socializing and especially telling jokes.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A Kistner; sisters,

Thelma Cowik and Gertrude "Ruby" Tankersley; and brothers: John "Bud", Benjamin "Pinky" and Robert "Bob" Kistner.

Survived by his sons, John J. (Claudette) Kistner of Taunton, Massachusetts and Joseph R. Kistner of Sun Lakes, Arizona, grandchildren: Benjamin, Kelsey and Aimee Kistner; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Marian Babjak as celebrant. Private burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethany Nurse Education Scholarship Program c/o Bethany Nursing Home. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
