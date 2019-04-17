|
Joseph Buffo 1933-2019
86, of Canton, Ohio and Naples, Fla. passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019, in Naples. Born April 11, 1933, in Canton, son to the late Marion and Gemma or 'Jennie' (Rossi) Buffo, Joe graduated from Lincoln High School and Kent State University. He was drafted with active duty in the US Navy from 1955-57. Joe co-owned the Office Equipment Company in North Canton, Ohio for over 35 years with his brother Eugene and brother-in-law Paul Skolmutch. The family business was founded by his Father, Marion, in 1932. Joe also owned Bowman Office Supply in Naples, Florida, working six days a week. He was a faithful member of St Michael's Catholic Church (Canton) and attended St. Ann's Catholic Church (Naples). Very much a devoted husband to wife Sally (Stone) and father to his three sons and daughter. In his leisure time, he coached Little League for many years, a lifelong Elks Club Member, an avid league bowler, and enjoyed many wonderful family vacations, as well as trips which took he and Sally all over the world during their 62 years of marriage. Our family was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Joe, a patriarch of his extended family, always dependable, even in the silences, among them: work hard, persistence always pays off; follow your dreams wherever they may take you; live life to the fullest. He often listened to Frank Sinatra, "I did it my way" will always remind us of Joe - his adventurous, kind spirit and charming smile will forever be remembered.
Predeceased by his parents; his siste,r Marilyn and brother-in-law ,Paul Skolmutch; Joe is survived by his wife, Sally and children, Joseph A., Jr. and Kathy Buffo, grandchildren, Marissa, Kristen, Sam and Audrey of Elmhurst, Ill; Thomas Buffo and Jessica Huang of Goleta, Calif.; Dr. Michael and Laurie Buffo; grandchildren, Colby, Hope, Sophie of Camarillo, Calif.; Theresa Buffo and Ian Harris; grandsons, Logan and Terence of Nashville, Tenn. Brother, Eugene Buffo and sister-in-law, Joann of Bonita Springs, Fla. Also survived by sister-in-law, Georgia Lydick, and many loving and caring nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children. C
Calling hours will take place Monday, April 22, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 3430 Saint Michaels Blvd NW, Canton, Ohio. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev., Father Donald King, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Joe online www.dementiasociety.org/donate or to the . To sign our online guestbook, please visit Rossi Funeral Home in Canton
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019