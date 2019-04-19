|
|
|
Joseph Buffo
Calling hours will take place Monday, April 22, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 3430 Saint Michaels Blvd NW, Canton, Ohio. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev., Father Donald King, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Joe online www.dementiasociety.org/donate or to the . To sign our online guestbook, please visit Rossi Funeral Home in Canton
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More