Joseph "Buzz" Williams
Age 83, of Canton, succumbed to Melanoma, May 28, 2020. Buzz was born January 30, 1937 in Canton, the son of the late Paul S. and Madeline (Gerber) Williams. He was a Central Catholic High School graduate, class of 1956. A member of St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church, he owned and operated the former Joe Buzz Williams Insurance and Financial Service. Buzz's first job was shinning shoes at his brother, Frank, Shoe Repair Business. Frank gave Buzz his first car, a 1932 DeSoto with a rumble seat. Buzz started his first career working sixteen years as a carpenter in Local 69 for his brothers Paul and Jim Williams Contractors as well as for other contractors prior heading off and starting his insurance and financial business. Buzz wore a lot of hats, coaching St. Benedict seventh and eighth grade basketball team in 1955 and 1956. He also coached and played for the 1955 and 1956 CYC High School team which won the league title championship. From 1962 to 1965 he coached St. Joan of Arc CYC High Team to a championship. The thing Buzz enjoyed the most was that he was able to coach his brother, Tom, at St. Benedict and his brother Pete at St. Joan of Arc, not to mention when he played football with his brother Ray for Central Catholic High School. Buzz was always full of life. He took care of his family and loved to golf with his buddies. Buzz truly enjoyed socializing and knew half of Stark County and half of Summit County. Every weekend he enjoyed going out dancing with his wife, Arlene. Grandchildren would always turn to grandpa for his advice on life. He was one of a kind and the true definition of family.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Arlene (Buss) Williams with whom he would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this October 25th; daughters, Pamela (Brad) Black, Marie (Jon) Foss, Sharon (Jeff) O'Neil; son, Joseph J. (Melanie) Williams; sisters, Margaret (Paul) Colaner, Madeline Andorka; brothers, Ray (Sandra) Williams, Pete (Kathy) Williams; sister-in-laws, Connie Williams, Judy Williams; grandchildren, Heather, Jennifer, Shannon, Brittany, Bryan, Brandon, Ryan, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Blake. In addition to his parents, Buzz was preceded in death by brothers, Jim, Paul, Frank and Tom Williams; brother-in-law John Andorka; sister-in-law, Joyce Williams.
Family and friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while waiting in line. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.