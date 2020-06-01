Joseph "Buzz" WilliamsFamily and friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while waiting in line.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387