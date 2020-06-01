Arlene, Pam, Marie, Joe, and Sharon,
I am thinking of you in these difficult times. I have so many wonderful memories of the time spent with your family, and I am always thankful of Arlene and Buzz for welcoming me into your home. I will cherish those times forever. Sending all of my love and wishing you peace.
Laura
Joseph "Buzz" Williams
Family and friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while waiting in line.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:
www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387
Family and friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while waiting in line.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:
www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 1, 2020.