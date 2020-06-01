JOSEPH BUZZ WILLIAMS
Joseph "Buzz" Williams

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while waiting in line.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc church. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 31, 2020
Arlene, Pam, Marie, Joe, and Sharon,
I am thinking of you in these difficult times. I have so many wonderful memories of the time spent with your family, and I am always thankful of Arlene and Buzz for welcoming me into your home. I will cherish those times forever. Sending all of my love and wishing you peace.
Laura
Laura (Wolfinger) Navarro
Friend
May 31, 2020
Years ago I met Buzz and Arlene while dancing at the Holiday Inn. He was such a fun-filled guy. Always smiling and a happy man. Heaven should be hopping when Buzz arrived. Everyone will be dancing. Prayers to his family and I am sadden to hear of his passing.
Carol Dillon
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020

Arlene and family: Ted and I were so sorry to hear about Buzz. He was a very special human being. We loved him like so many others did. He
will always be in your hearts. May God bless you. Rest in peace Buzz.
Ted and Carolyn Pappas
Friend
May 31, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Prayers for Arlene and all the family.
May he Rest In Peace.
Melanie ( Mago) Johnson
Neighbor
