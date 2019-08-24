|
|
Joseph C. Kircher
85, of Massillon, passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1933 in Massillon, to the late Joseph and Helen (Kula) Kircher. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. Joe married his sweetheart, Nola Meyer on February 11, 1956, enjoying 63 wonderful years together. Joe retired from Republic Steel as a mechanic after 30+ years of service. He was an active, life-long member of St. Barbara's Church. Joe always kept himself busy with projects, as a very talented craftsman and even built his first house for he and his wife. His projects included working in his garage and building a one-of-a-kind motorhome which was the focal point of many cross-country family vacations. He enjoyed camping, boating, and skiing at Tappan Lake and loved to go fishing at Lake Erie. Joe's love for his family was shown through his involvement with his extended family which he made sure to always include. He enjoyed NASCAR, attending local car shows, restoring his 1940 Ford or his 1968 Firebird convertible and was an avid supporter of all things Massillon, including the Tigers. Joe leaves behind a beautiful life he built with his wife and a legacy that will not be forgotten. His dedication to his family was always a priority. He was extremely proud of each and every one of his children and their spouses. Joe taught them many important values but the most important were faith, family and friends. The commitment he had to those three things was passed down to his children and will continue to be passed down through generations.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Nola; his children: Cindy and Tim Laps, Cathy (Kate) and Randy Maxin, Mark and Christine Kircher and Matt and Janet Kircher; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and siblings Dorothy "Dot" Kimbill and Mike and Phyllis Kircher.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sons, Jeff Kircher and Martin Kircher; brother, Albert Kircher; and his twin granddaughters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26th., from 11-12 p.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 p.m. Final resting place will be St. Barbara's Cemetery where military rites will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 408 9th St. S.W., Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019