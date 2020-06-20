Joseph C. Koprivec
Joseph C.

Koprivec

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
