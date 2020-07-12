Joseph C. Prinzo, Jr.
age 80, of Hoschton, GA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Friday evening, July 3, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio on April 19, 1940 to Joseph and Mary Prinzo. Joe was transferred to the Atlanta area in 1979 by Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, now Bridgestone, and resided in Marietta, Ga for 36 years before moving to Hoschton area to be closer to his daughters. Joe was an avid New York Yankees fan. Loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball no matter how far he had to travel.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant brother John. Survivors include his wife of 54 years Virginia (Ginny) Surmay Prinzo, daughters Gina (Ed) Schultz of Hoschton, GA, Crissy Waldrip of Sweetwater, TN, brothers Jim (Patricia) Prinzo of Barberton, Ohio, Jerry (Suzi) Prinzo of Wadsworth, Ohio, grandchildren Amanda (Josh) Harrison of Auburn, GA, Brandon Jefferson, fiancé Jessica McEver and her children Levi, Paisley, Hudson of Winder, GA, Logan and Jenna Waldrip of Jefferson, GA, great-grandchildren, Ricky, Nevaeh, Everett, Eastenn Harrison.
Joe's love of baseball followed him to the Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas where he played on the 6th Arty Gp. While playing against West Point he proudly drove in the winning run. Jerry Koosman, a former Major Leaguer, was the winning pitcher. In 1972 he coached the Firestone Park Kiwanis Club baseball team to the State Class D championship to a second place finish in the U.S. Hot Stove Tournament. In 1978 he coached the Summit County Merchants slow-pitch team to the NEO Open Division Championship. Joe always had a good eye for using everyone's individual talents to create a balanced team.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio 11:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
SILVA-HOSTETLER (330-825-8700)