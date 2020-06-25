JOSEPH CODISPOTI
1942 - 2020
Joseph Codispoti

age 77 of North Canton, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1942 in San Andrea, Italy to the late Bruno and Vittoria (Papaleo) Codispoti, and immigrated to the United States in 1958. Joe worked for Canton Containers, was the owner and operator of Capri Pizza for 11 years, Mr. Giuseppe's Hair Styling for 30 years, and also the owner and operator of Buon Appetito Pizzeria for 20 years. He was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish, and also a member of the San Andrea Society. Joe had many hobbies he loved, which included cutting hair, cooking, gardening, hunting, wine making, operating his bobcat and tending to his chickens, chestnut and fig trees. Joe had many cherished memories which included meeting his wife that he called beautiful, the birth of both of his daughters, taking 1st place in various hair competitions especially with his wife as his model, winning 1st place with his pizza at the Food Festival in Cuyahoga Falls, birth of his granddaughter and great-granddaughter and last but not least, when his family arrived in the States from Italy and he, for the first time, opened the doors for his sisters to enter into Belden Grade School.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda; daughters, Victoria Codispoti of North Canton and Maria (John) Neelon of Copley; granddaughter, Gabriella Szczotka; and great-granddaughter, Gianna. Also survived by his sisters: Theresa (Joseph) Davide of Canton, Kathy (Frank) Ferrante of Massillon, Connie (Joe) Pittello of North Canton, Linda (Dominic) Dominijanni of North Canton, and Lucia Zappitelli of Massillon.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, masks are recommended. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish, with Rev. Fr. Thomas Krazsewski as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

