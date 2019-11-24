|
Joseph Czekansky, Jr.
age 88, on November 19,2019 was reunited with his wife Mary and son Michael.
Cherishing his memory will be daughters, Mary (Kenny) Burch, Cheryl (Ron) Frailly and Norma Czekansky; along with grandchildren, Derek (Marina ) Keim, Bryan (Mellissa) Keim, Ron Frailly, Tim (Anna) Frailly, Chris (Michelle) Frailly, Michelle and Jennifer (Dan) Czekansky, also his great-grandchildren, Arabella, Braiden, Daniel, Caylynn, Nora and Lucy.
Since his retirement from the Timken Company he has enjoyed fishing, watching sports, playing his accordion, and spending time with all his kids, family and friends.
Per Dad's wishes a military service at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery, in Rittman, Ohio, will be Monday, November 25th at 9:30am.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019