Joseph "Joe" D. Chiarelli



age 66, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio, after battling cancer. Joe was born on October 29, 1953 in Canton, to the late Sam and Theresa Chiarelli. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1973 and received his bachelors degree at The Ohio State University in 1977. Joe is an avid chess player and at one time was a nationally rated player.



Joe is survived by two brothers, John and Peter Chiarelli.



A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



