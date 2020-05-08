JOSEPH D. "JOE" CHIARELLI
1953 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" D. Chiarelli

age 66, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio, after battling cancer. Joe was born on October 29, 1953 in Canton, to the late Sam and Theresa Chiarelli. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1973 and received his bachelors degree at The Ohio State University in 1977. Joe is an avid chess player and at one time was a nationally rated player.

Joe is survived by two brothers, John and Peter Chiarelli.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
My wife Maggie and I rented a home from Sam and Theresa on Ray Place many years ago and that is when I meant Joe... He was such a kind person, very quiet and had a nice smile... Once when Maggie and I were invited over to their home, Theresa was baking, Sam was sitting at the table and Joe was no where to be found... I went into the parlor where Joe kept his chess board on a small table... I made a move on a Knight and went back to the kitchen... Time went by and when I went back into the parlor 'the Knight had been put back...' I never touched his board after that... Rest In Peace Joe... THE BOARD IS WAITING FOR YOU IN HEAVEN !!!
Randy
Acquaintance
